Badger Meter acquires U.K.-based water monitoring solutions company

By
-
Badger Meter Inc. headquarters
Badger Meter Inc.'s headquarters in Brown Deer.

Brown Deer-based Badger Meter Inc., a manufacturer of water meters and other flow instrumentation products, has acquired U.K.-based water monitoring solutions company Syrinix for about $18.1 million. Syrinix, located in Norwich, Norfolk, is developing a smart pipeline monitoring technology for water-consuming businesses. Founded in 2010, Syrinix specializes in high-frequency pressure monitoring and leak detection within

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display