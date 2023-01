Badger Meter acquires U.K.-based water monitoring solutions company

Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

Brown Deer-based Badger Meter Inc., a manufacturer of water meters and other flow instrumentation products, has acquired U.K.-based water monitoring solutions company Syrinix for about $18.1 million. Syrinix, located in Norwich, Norfolk, is developing a smart pipeline monitoring technology for water-consuming businesses. Founded in 2010, Syrinix specializes in high-frequency pressure monitoring and leak detection within

Brown Deer-based Badger Meter Inc., a manufacturer of water meters and other flow instrumentation products, has acquired U.K.-based water monitoring solutions company Syrinix for about $18.1 million. Syrinix, located in Norwich, Norfolk, is developing a smart pipeline monitoring technology for water-consuming businesses. Founded in 2010, Syrinix specializes in high-frequency pressure monitoring and leak detection within water distribution and collection networks. Its remote network monitoring equipment and cloud-based software platform deliver data, customized alerts and insights that help customers with real-time asset monitoring to reduce water loss and improve asset life. “We are pleased to add the hardware-enabled software capabilities of Syrinix into our smart water solutions portfolio,” said Kenneth Bockhorst, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Badger Meter. “Leveraging our industry-leading ORIONCellular endpoints and BEACONsoftware, we continue to expand our comprehensive digital solutions to operationalize real-time data into actionable insights that improve efficiency, resiliency and sustainability.”