Badger Meter acquires U.K.-based water monitoring solutions company

Brown Deer-based Badger Meter Inc., a manufacturer of water meters and other flow instrumentation products, has acquired U.K.-based water monitoring solutions company Syrinix for about $18.1 million.
Syrinix, located in Norwich, Norfolk, is developing a smart pipeline monitoring technology for water-consuming businesses.
Founded in 2010, Syrinix specializes in high-frequency pressure monitoring and leak detection within water distribution and collection networks. Its remote network monitoring equipment and cloud-based software platform deliver data, customized alerts and insights that help customers with real-time asset monitoring to reduce water loss and improve asset life.
“We are pleased to add the hardware-enabled software capabilities of Syrinix into our smart water solutions portfolio,” said Kenneth Bockhorst, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Badger Meter. “Leveraging our industry-leading ORIONCellular endpoints and BEACONsoftware, we continue to expand our comprehensive digital solutions to operationalize real-time data into actionable insights that improve efficiency, resiliency and sustainability.”