Badger Meter acquires remote monitoring assets from Colorado firm

Brown Deer-based water meter manufacturer Badger Meter Inc. has acquired remote water monitoring assets from Colorado-based technology firm Trimble, the companies announced Wednesday.
The deal includes the Telog brand of remote telemetry units and Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring software.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
In a press release, Badger Meter said the deal would provide “real-time monitoring and software targeted at distributed data collection for applications in water, wastewater, stormwater and environmental water monitoring.”
“This tuck-in acquisition fits perfectly into our strategic growth laneways,” said Ken Bockhorst, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Badger Meter. “The bundling of additional hardware-enabled software for network monitoring enhances the scope of data, information and analytics enabling our customers to be more efficient, resilient and sustainable –saving money, improving asset performance and reducing risk across their entire enterprise.”
Trimble will continue to own its water-related businesses that serve marine construction, infrastructure monitoring and surveying.
"We are continually evaluating our product portfolio as we work on the execution of Trimble's Connect and Scale strategy," said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble. "This sale of our remote monitoring solution to Badger Meter enables growth strategies for both businesses."