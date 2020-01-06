Buildings near First and Pittsburgh being redeveloped as 'Sofi Lofts'

A pair of Walker’s Point buildings are being renovated as part of a mixed-use project being undertaken by a group led by Badger Liquor president Lacey Sadoff.

The buildings at 145 S. First St. and 149-153 S. First St. are owned by LAS Investments LLC, which is registered to Sadoff. Permit records filed with the city last week show the two buildings will be renovated into the so-called Sofi Lofts.

The application to make commercial alterations to the buildings says the mixed-use project will cost $2 million.

Nick Carnahan, a partner at Wauwatosa-based Galbraith Carnahan Architects, is also working on the project. It includes first-floor commercial space and an unspecified number of residential units on the upper floors.

Neither Sadoff nor Carnahan responded to requests for comment last week.

LAS Investments purchased the buildings and a next door parking lot at 155 S. First St. in 2018 for $1.2 million, according to state records.

The building at 145 S. First St. was constructed around 1909. Known as the Milwaukee Bronze Casting building, it was historically used for industrial purposes and was designed by architect Theo Shutz, according to Wisconsin Historical Society records. The second building, known as the F. Holzinger building, was built in 1889 and was historically used for retail space.