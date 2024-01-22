Automotive components manufacturer Nemak building $18 million addition in Sheboygan

Sheboygan-based Nemak USA, a lightweight automotive supplier, is building a $18 million addition at its facility in the Sheboygan Business Park, located at 4243 Gateway Drive.
The 49,500-square-foot addition will be located to the north of the company’s existing manufacturing facility, according to plan commission documents submitted to the City of Sheboygan. About 35,300 square feet of space will be a diecasting production area with storage. The addition will also provide space for two new, 4,500-ton diecast machines.
"As the automotive industry transitions from the internal combustion engine to electrically powered vehicles, larger diecast machines will be required to produce automotive components and structural members. The proposed expansion will help ensure long term sustainability and future growth of Nemak," according to plan commission documents.
Nemak’s current Gateway Drive facility employs 900 people. Representatives with Nemak were not immediately available Monday to comment on how many people will be hired after the addition is complete.
“Final staffing numbers upon project completion have not yet been determined but is it anticipated that additional employees will be hired,” according to plan commission documents.
The addition is scheduled for completion this September. Nemak, which is based in Monterrey, Mexico, develops and manufactures aluminum powertrain and body structure components.