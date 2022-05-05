Autism awareness nonprofit Good Friend names new executive director

Brookfield-based autism awareness nonprofit organization Good Friend Inc. announced that Allison Katula has been named the executive director of the organization, starting May 9. Since 2007, Good Friend has conducted services for students and professionals,…

Katula has nearly 20 years of nonprofit experience, predominantly in health care, disability advocacy and the arts. Most recently, she has been consulting nonprofit organizations and coaching business leaders as the founder of Trillium Collaborative Consulting, LLC.

Katula is the mother of two children with autism.

“I am excited to have Allison take the lead of our organization,” said co-founder and creative director Denise Schamens. “Having someone step in and push us into the next big movement is what we have worked so hard for. New thoughts, new energy, and the same great mission will help put Good Friend on the national map. Teamwork really does make the dream work.”