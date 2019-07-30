Aurora St. Luke’s ranked as best hospital in Milwaukee area

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center ranks as the best hospital in Milwaukee and the second-best hospital in the state on the newest U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals list.

Aurora St. Luke’s has retained those spots for three consecutive years.

“We are honored for Aurora St. Luke’s to be nationally recognized for excellence again this year,” said Marie Golanowski, hospital president of Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center. “Every day our team members strive for excellence and are dedicated and committed to providing the highest quality and safest care for our patients.”

Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin ranked No. 2 in the Milwaukee metro area and No. 3 in Wisconsin.

Top Five Hospitals in Milwaukee Metro

The report not only ranked the best hospital in Milwaukee, but also revealed that the top five hospitals in the metro area are:

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa Aurora Medical Center Grafton Froedtert Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls Froedtert St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend

U.S. News & World Report has published national hospital rankings each year for nearly three decades. More than 4,500 medical centers nationwide were evaluated for this year’s rankings.

St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend was the only hospital in the region to rank nationally for a specialty. It was 35th nationally for pulmonology and lung surgery. Across 16 specialties, 165 hospitals nationally performed well enough to be nationally ranked in one or more specialties.

Top 10 Wisconsin Hospitals

The top 10 Wisconsin hospitals, according to the rankings, are:

University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison. Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa Mayo Clinic Eau Claire Aurora Medical Center Grafton Bellin Memorial Hospital in Green Bay Aspirus Wausau Hospital Aurora BayCare Medical Center Marshfield Medical Center SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison

Nationally, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota retained its spot at No. 1. Massachusetts General Hospital ranked No. 2, followed by Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore at No. 3, and Cleveland Clinic at No. 4.

University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison was ranked the 17th best hospital in the nation.