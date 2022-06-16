Associated Bank names new CFO, product and marketing exec

Associated Banc-Corp has named two Huntington Bank executives as new members of its leadership team.

Derek Meyer will take over as chief financial officer of the Green Bay-based bank on Aug. 1, taking over from Christopher Del Moral-Niles, who announced retirement plans earlier this year. Bryan Carson will take over as chief product and marketing officer on July 18.

“Today’s appointments are important steps in supporting our current growth strategy and will drive Associated forward on our path of value creation,” Andrew Harmening, president and chief executive officer of Associated, said in announcing the hiring. “Adding Derek and Bryan to our team will further bolster our ability to generate deposits and create liquidity, while helping us execute our multi-year digital transformation.”

Meyer was most recently corporate treasurer at Huntington Bank and Carson was executive vice president of deposit product, customer segmentation and branch and ATM distribution at Huntington.

Harmening came to Associated from Ohio-based Huntington Bank, where he was EVP of consumer and business banking.

“Derek is a strategic financial leader with superb business acumen and a passion for team building,” Harmening said. “His superior track record of achievement across financial functions and deep understanding of the banking industry will be invaluable to our organization.”

Meyer will start with a base salary of $490,000 along with participation in annual and long-term incentive programs. He received a sign-on grant of restricted stock valued at $1.2 million along with a sign-on bonus of $150,000, according to Associated securities filings.

Harmening said Carson would lead product development, marketing, and customer experience and insights teams.

“His leadership and oversight of the Company’s commercial, consumer, and digital product strategies will help drive our digital transformation initiatives, identifying new pathways for deposit and liquidity generation,” Harmening said. “We are confident he will help us deploy innovative solutions and deliver a best-in-class service experience to our customers.”

Details on Carson’s compensation were not included in the company’s securities filings.