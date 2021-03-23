Associated Bank extends Milwaukee Film sponsorship

Associated Bank has extended its sponsorship of Milwaukee Film through 2023, the nonprofit operator of the annual Milwaukee Film Festival announced Tuesday.

The Green Bay-based bank has been the presenting sponsor of the film festival since 2015.

The undisclosed commitment comes as Milwaukee Film prepares to host its second consecutive virtual film festival in May, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Associated Bank has not only helped Milwaukee Film grow in our community, they’ve supported us while our in-person operations have been brought to a halt since last March,” said Jonathan Jackson, chief executive officer of Milwaukee Film. “They have opened up our programs and events to new audiences and helped increase our impact through financial and strategic support. We are completely thrilled that they’ve chosen to continue to invest in our nonprofit.”

In October, the organization hosted a virtual festival, which recorded attendance of 66,286, compared to the prior year’s in-person festival attendance of 87,618. This year’s festival is expected be held largely virtually from May 6-20.

Milwaukee Film has received state and federal assistance to help weather COVID-related losses, including a $414,700 PPP loan from the Small Business Administration in April 2020, and two Wisconsin Department of Administration grants later that year, including a COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant for $43,859 and COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant for $137,712.

In addition to presenting the festival and being the “Bank of the Oriental Theatre,” Associated Bank’s sponsorship also includes a Milwaukee Film Checking account program, through which customers can direct a portion of purchases back to the nonprofit.

“Associated Bank is proud to be the Bank of Milwaukee Film and continue building on our strong partnership as we look to the future and new opportunities for film goers and the film community,” said Marilka Vélez, senior vice president and senior director of marketing for Associated Bank.

