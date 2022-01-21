Associated Bank CFO to retire later this year

Chris Del Moral-Niles
will retire as chief financial officer of Associated Banc-Corp.
later this year, the Green Bay-based bank announced Thursday.
Del Moral-Niles has been Associated’s CFO since 2012, a period that included the company’s transition from the Nasdaq to the NYSE, the acquisitions of Bank Mutual and the Huntington branch network in Wisconsin, and the divestiture of Associated’s insurance brokerage business.
“Chris has been an instrumental member of our leadership team, strengthening our balance sheet and expanding it by over 50% during his tenure, which contributed meaningfully to our growth,” said Andy Harmening, chief executive officer of Associated Bank. “On a personal note, Chris helped me quickly find my footing at Associated, and I'm grateful to him for his partnership and generosity of spirit. We appreciate his dedication to Associated and his support for a seamless and successful transition."
Del Moral-Niles joined Associated in 2010 as treasurer, helping to restructure the bank’s capital base, exit TARP (the Troubled Assets Relief Program) and re-establish a strong ratings profile.
"It has been a privilege to work alongside such an exceptional team for over a decade, and I could not be prouder of our accomplishments and contributions to Associated's success,” Del Moral-Niles said. “After more than 33 years in finance, Andy and I decided that this year is an opportune time for me to retire, enabling me to attend to personal matters and my family's interests, as well as to continue serving on a number of boards."
The bank has retained Diversified Search Group to help it find a new CFO. Del Moral-Niles will continue in his role until a successor is in place.