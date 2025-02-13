Ashanti Hamilton joins Veolia North America as workforce development manager

The former president of Milwaukee’s Common Council has taken a new role with a private organization. Veolia North America
announced this week that Ashanti Hamilton
has joined the company as workforce development manager for Milwaukee.
Ashanti Hamilton
Ashanti Hamilton[/caption]
Hamilton is a former Milwaukee Common Council member, serving from 2004 to 2022. He was elected president of the Milwaukee Common Council in 2016. Hamilton also served as the director of the city’s Office of Community Wellness and Safety from 2022-2025.
VNA is a contract partner with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District to operate and maintain its regional wastewater treatment system. It’s one of the nation’s largest wastewater partnerships, serving over 1 million people in 29 municipalities.
Last year, VNA designated Milwaukee as its first North American “eco-factory” in partnership with MMSD and the City of Milwaukee. The company also launched a water workforce center
.
“Veolia has demonstrated a commitment to investing in Milwaukee and building innovative workforce development strategies. Through these efforts, we look to empower individuals with opportunities for growth and pathways to success in the water sector,” said Hamilton in a statement. “With strong partnerships, Milwaukee can be a national model for connecting underserved communities to the vast opportunities within the water sustainability field, driving both economic empowerment and environmental stewardship.”
“Ashanti Hamilton's diverse experience and deep understanding of Milwaukee's communities make him an ideal addition to our team," said Anna Wildeman
, senior vice president of stakeholder affairs at Veolia North America. "His expertise in policy, community engagement, and strategic leadership will be crucial in building a strong water workforce in Milwaukee and across the country.”