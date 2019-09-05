Ascension Wisconsin opens new Shorewood clinic

Ascension Wisconsin on Thursday celebrated the opening of its new Shorewood clinic, located in the former Sendik’s building on Oakland Avenue.

The former grocery store at 4027 N. Oakland underwent a $7.8 million renovation to become a primary care and women’s health services clinic. The clinic will begin seeing patients Monday.

1 of 7

The Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Milwaukee at Shorewood clinic replaces the health system’s existing nearby Shorewood Family Physicians clinic at 1901 E. Capitol Drive. The four primary care providers at that clinic will now see patients at the new location.

Services include primary care, women’s health, lab, x-ray and ultrasound services.

Doug Culling, clinical president of Ascension Medical Group, said the new facility increases the community’s access to key services.

“Ascension Wisconsin is committed to growth and serving the communities throughout the state, and particularly here in Shorewood, to meet the needs of not only the underserved but to meet the needs of the community,” he said. “That was really important in the vision … to build a new clinic, it was to really support this community. Health care has to be local.”