Area manufacturers report material cost increases of up to 35%

PMI at highest level since February 2018

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Milwaukee-area manufacturers say material costs are up between 10% and 35% while increased lead times continue to be the source of headache, according to the latest montly Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing. Despite challenges in the…

Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

