Archer-Daniels-Midland to acquire New Berlin-based Revela Foods

New Berlin-based Revela Foods
, a manufacturer of dairy flavor ingredients and solutions, is set to be acquired by Chicago-based Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM
). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
ADM is an agricultural supply chain manager and processor. The company is one of the world’s leading producers of ingredients for staple foods such as flour, oils, and sweeteners.
ADM said the acquisition of Revela will bolster its global flavors portfolio – specifically the company’s dairy flavors segment and savory flavors segment.
Revela, a portfolio company of Boston-based New Heritage Capital, has grown quickly due to its enzyme technology, which is used in an array of clean-label dairy flavor formulations for multiple applications, from snacks and frozen meals to sauces, dressings, soups, seasonings and desserts. The company has projected sales of almost $240 million in 2023. Approximately 400 employees work across Revela's three Midwest facilities.
“We are excited to partner with ADM to further Revela’s reputation as an innovative, turnkey provider of dairy flavor ingredients and solutions,” said Terry Schneider
, Revela’s chief executive officer. “We believe joining the ADM family will allow us to offer even broader solutions to our customers and will provide our employees with even greater opportunities for advancement.”
ADM is continuing to broaden its portfolio of flavor ingredients and solutions. Since acquiring the Kentucky company WILD Flavors in 2014, ADM has added multiple new offerings to its flavors portfolio through acquisitions. The company’s acquisition of Revela Foods is expected to close in early 2024.
"Revela has built a strong business around its unique range of dairy flavor ingredients and solutions for customers spanning major brands, retailers and food service,” said Calvin McEvoy
, ADM’s president of global flavors. “ADM has a strong presence in the North America savory flavors segment, and we’re excited to work with the impressive Revela team to expand our opportunities there, bringing their technology and innovation together with our global capabilities to power our unparalleled range of ingredients and complete solutions for customers who are looking for great flavors and clean labels.”