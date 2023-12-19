Archer-Daniels-Midland to acquire New Berlin-based Revela Foods

By
-
Revela Foods' New Berlin headquarters. Image courtesy of Revela Foods.

New Berlin-based Revela Foods, a manufacturer of dairy flavor ingredients and solutions, is set to be acquired by Chicago-based Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ADM is an agricultural supply chain manager and processor. The company is one of the world’s leading producers of ingredients for staple foods such as flour,

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display