APL Logistics to close Pleasant Prairie facility

By
Andrew Weiland
-
APL Logistics facility in Pleasant Prairie. Photo from Google.
APL Logistics facility in Pleasant Prairie. Photo from Google.

APL Logistics notified state officials that the company plans to permanently close its facility at 9800 72nd Ave. in Pleasant Prairie on Oct. 31.

The closure of the facility will result in the elimination of 86 jobs.

APL Logistics provides supply-chain solutions (including order management, distribution and fulfillment, customs brokerage and transportation products) for the automotive, consumer, industrial and retail markets.

Based in Singapore, APL Logistics is a subsidiary of Japan-based Kintetsu World Express Inc.

Get our email updates

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display