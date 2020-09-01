APL Logistics to close Pleasant Prairie facility

APL Logistics notified state officials that the company plans to permanently close its facility at 9800 72nd Ave. in Pleasant Prairie on Oct. 31.

The closure of the facility will result in the elimination of 86 jobs.

APL Logistics provides supply-chain solutions (including order management, distribution and fulfillment, customs brokerage and transportation products) for the automotive, consumer, industrial and retail markets.

Based in Singapore, APL Logistics is a subsidiary of Japan-based Kintetsu World Express Inc.