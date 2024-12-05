Apartments planned in Wauwatosa office park

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

An office building parking lot in Wauwatosa could be redeveloped as luxury apartments under a new proposal. Milwaukee-based development firm Mandel Group is seeking city approval for 196 apartments on a 3.67-acre parking lot at 720 N. Mayfair Road, south of the former UnitedHealthcare office building in the Milwaukee County Research Park. The site is just northeast of the intersection of Mayfair Road (Highway 100) and Wisconsin Avenue. The four-story building that Mandel proposes, which city documents refer to as a "high-end" building, would include underground parking, a courtyard with a pool and dog run, a fitness center, a pet spa and electric vehicle chargers, plans show. There would be a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

A public hearing about the proposal is scheduled for Dec. 9 as Mandel Group seeks a conditional use permit for the project.

"By developing a portion of an underutilized parking lot with a high-density development, it invites people to live in Wauwatosa, activates the Research Park, and provides a terminus for Wisconsin Avenue, a main through street stretching from downtown Milwaukee to this location," city documents say.

Milwaukee-based RINKA is the architect for the project.

[caption id="attachment_602392" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Rendering from RINKA[/caption] The project site is currently owned by Wauwatosa-based developer Irgens , which purchased it in 2021 and had planned its own apartment building there. Best known in Wauwatosa as the developer of most of the office buildings in the Milwaukee County Research Park, Irgens now plans to sell the land to Mandel, according to documents submitted to the city.

Representatives from Mandel and Irgens did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The project comes as a flurry of other apartment projects are also proposed in Wauwatosa: In the Village Center, Mandel Group's 157-unit Harlow & Hem project is scheduled to be considered by the Design Review Board on Thursday, and Milwaukee's Three Leaf Partners has cleared city approvals for a 153-unit proposal also in the Village Center. Further, Milwaukee developers John Vassallo and Cobalt Partners unveiled plans this week for 357 apartments on the city's western edge, which is near a site that Milwaukee-based Revel Investments has pitched a 41-unit apartment project. At the Mayfair Collection, more than 500 more apartments are planned.

