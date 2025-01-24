Apartment complex planned for vacant Cudahy site

A long-vacant property in Cudahy could be developed with a 264-unit apartment complex under a new proposal from a local development firm., a family-owned company based in Sussex that has developed apartment communities throughout southeast Wisconsin, plans to build 12, two-story apartment buildings on the property as part of a $30 million project. The 19-acre project site, located west of the intersection of South Nicholson and South Whitnall Avenues, is currently owned by the City of Cudahy. There was previously a proposal for an. The project will include studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, plans show, each with private entrances. "Each residence is designed with a focus on comfort and functionality, boasting private balconies or patio areas that provide outdoor living spaces and connect residents with the surrounding natural environment," the proposal says. Designed by Milwaukee-based, the project will incorporate eco-friendly building practices and landscaping, according to the proposal. The project will undergo an initial review by the Cudahy Community Development Authority next week. Once completed, Sawall Development intends to own the apartment complex long term, it said in its proposal. A representative from Sawall Development was not immediately available for comment. [caption id="attachment_605562" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Rendering from Stephen Perry Smith Architects[/caption]