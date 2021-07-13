Another Kenosha insurance agency joins Vizance

Kenosha-based insurance agency Valeri Agency, Inc. recently joined Hartland-based Vizance Inc.
Vizance is a privately-held independent agency offering a portfolio of insurance, risk management, employee benefits, and financial service solutions for businesses and individuals.
“We are very excited to join with another Kenosha agency, further expanding our capabilities in that market,” said Jeff Cardenas, president of Vizance. “We have been able to bring together three great agencies in the Kenosha area, with Sparks Insurance, David Insurance and now the Valeri Agency. The opportunities for collaboration and growth are truly exciting.”
Valeri Agency, established in 1959, offers business insurance, employee benefits and personal lines insurance to its clients.
“There were other routes we could have gone when deciding who to partner with, but we chose Vizance because of their alignment in philosophy and way of doing business,” said Jeff Valeri, an owner of Valeri Agency.
Vizance, established in 1978, has joined with several other Wisconsin-based independent agencies in recent years. The company now has offices in Appleton, Berlin, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Hartland, Kenosha, Milwaukee, New Berlin, Oshkosh, Racine, Ripon and Sister Bay.
“Vizance is a community agency, and over the past few years have become a great option for other community agencies to join with them,” Valeri said. “They realize the importance of continuing our presence in the Kenosha community, and look to support and grow the integral relationships we’ve built and developed over the years.”
“The Valeri Agency’s values closely align with our own, which is a big reason why we chose to partner with them,” Cardenas said. “I am confident they will contribute to our vision of being the leader in associate loyalty and client relationships.”