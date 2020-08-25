Notable Women in Law: Ann Maher

Category: Notable Women in Law

For more than 30 years, Ann Maher has used her extensive litigation skills to assist both companies and employees with a broad spectrum of commercial disputes. As a graduate of Marquette University and a partner in the Milwaukee office of Husch Blackwell LLP her ties to Milwaukee run deep.

Maher specializes in contract disputes, franchise agreements, professional malpractice, dealership terminations, and construction and commercial lease disputes, to name a few.

In addition to commercial relationships, Maher also handles break-ups between companies and their employees and has acted for both in a variety of circumstances, including trade secret disputes, non-compete agreements, unfair competition, and the defense of sexual harassment and other employment discrimination claims.

Most recently, she has worked on several cases involving employees whose employers sought injunctions on trade secrets and noncompete grounds. She has also represented a large professional services firm against claims of malpractice and a market-leading chain of grocery stores in a series of lease disputes.

She is one of only six women ranked by Benchmark Litigation as a Wisconsin Litigation Star.