Angelus Corp. unveils new HQ in Pewaukee

The Angelus Corp. headquarters in Pewaukee.
The Angelus Corp. recently unveiled its new global headquarters at W220 N1051 Springdale Road, Pewaukee.

The 50,000-square-foot facility was built by Briohn Building Corp. on a 34-acre site northwest of I-94 and Springdale Road.

The facility is more than twice the size of the company’s previous headquarters in Sussex.

It houses approximately 60 employees in a variety of roles including aerospace engineers, technical support, quality, finance, IT, human resources, marketing and sales, executive leadership and manufacturing.

The Angels Corp. is an aerospace and defense products and services company. Its divisions include PIC Wire & Cable, which specializes in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies, and CertifyNation, which offers engineering, certification and kitting solutions.

