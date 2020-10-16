Notable Women in Manufacturing: Angela Stemo

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Notable Women in Manufacturing Number of years working in your current industry: 20

20 Number of years with your current company/firm: 9

9 Undergrad degree/university: BBA, Human Resources, UW-Eau Claire

BBA, Human Resources, UW-Eau Claire Graduate degree/university: MBA, Marquette University

For the past nine years, Angela Stemo has played a critical role in Waukesha-based Husco International’s record-setting revenue growth by helping to recruit, retain and develop talent.

When COVID-19 struck, Stemo quickly developed and implemented new policies to support in-person work for the company’s essential manufacturing workforce while simultaneously creating remote-work flexibility for the engineering and office staff.

She also recently oversaw a more than $10 million remodel of the company’s corporate headquarters, transforming the office into a modern campus that is consistent with Husco’s high-technology product line.

Earlier in her tenure at Husco, Stemo implemented a talent management program utilizing non-traditional performance reviews that emphasize communication between managers and employees to support employee growth and further Husco objectives. She also led a significant redesign of Husco’s on-campus recruiting, training and employee retention programs for more than 1,500 associates worldwide.

Stemo was recently nominated to participate in the Manufacturing Executive Leadership Program sponsored by the National Association of Manufacturers. The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest industrial trade association in the United States. The three-part Manufacturing Executive Leadership Program highlights the importance of engaging with Washington to advance business priorities by focusing on developing the essential strategic leadership skills needed to communicate with policymakers.

Husco is a privately-owned company specializing in high performance hydraulic and electro-mechanical components.