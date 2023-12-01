Andy Ziegler retires from Artisan Partners board

Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

has retired from the board of Milwaukee-basedas of Nov. 27, according to a securities filing from the company. Ziegler, who is in his mid-60s, co-founded the company in 1994 with Carlene Ziegler. He was the company’s managing director and chief executive officer from the firm’s founding to January 2010. He moved to executive chairman and held that role through March 2014 and remained chair through August 2015. As of April, Ziegler held around 4.3% of the voting power of the company’s stock. Artisan Partners had more than $132 billion in assets under management as of Oct. 31 and 572 employees around the world. Ziegler is also the owner of Erin Hills Golf Course in Washington County, which he bought in 2009 for $10.5 million from its founder, Bob Lang.