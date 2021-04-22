Amtrak to restore full Milwaukee-Chicago service

Amtrak announced that it will restore its full Hiawatha Service, with 7 daily round-trips between Milwaukee and Chicago, on May 23.

In April of 2020, Amtrak suspended the Hiawatha Service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and resumed the service in early June, but with fewer daily round-trips.

Ridership on the Hiawatha Service was 882,000 in the 2019 fiscal year (a record for the line), up 4.5% from fiscal 2018, but fell 53.9% in 2020, during the pandemic, to 403,112.

The Hiawatha is the most-traveled Midwest line for Amtrak. The regular weekday schedule of seven round-trips is now available for booking, with an additional Chicago departure on Friday nights; the Saturday schedule of seven departures from Milwaukee and six from Chicago; and the Sunday schedule of six round-trips, Amtrak said.

In addition, service is being restored for two daily round-trip Amtrak Thruway Buses between Green Bay and Milwaukee, with stops in De Pere, Appleton, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac.

Reservations will be required, Amtrak said, which is done automatically during purchases of one-way or round-trip tickets online or at ticketing kiosks at train stations. Customers are encouraged to use the capacity indicator at the time of booking, showing each train’s seating availability, Amtrak said.

To simplify and safeguard the travel experience, several cleaning, contact-free and convenience measures have been implemented, Amtrak said, including: