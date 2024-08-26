American Roller makes its 6th acquisition in the past 4 years

Union Grove-based American Roller
has made another acquisition, the manufacturer’s sixth in the last four years.
The company announced that it has acquired the assets of Chicago-based A-Korn Roller
, Inc.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Michael
and Chuck Koren
, the owners of A-Korn Roller, will continue on with the business and be active within the American Roller organization. In addition, A-Korn’s long standing technology license with Westland Gummiwerke GmbH & Co. KG
in Germany has been transferred to American Roller.
“We at A-Korn Roller place a high value on Customer relationships and are committed to providing a stable and growth-oriented workplace for our teammates,” said CEO Michael Koren. “We have always respected American Roller and after getting to know them better, we are confident their values and ambitions align with ours.”
In a news release, American Roller said the acquisition of A-Korn Roller is “consistent with the strategy to increase capabilities in the graphic arts, converting and industrial roller space and to further penetrate markets as the company grows.”
[caption id="attachment_562701" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Dan Cahalane of American Roller speaks at the 2021 BizTimes M&A Forum.[/caption]
“We are fortunate within our industry that quality people and quality companies reach out to us to explore how collectively we can be better for our customers,” said Dan Cahalane
, president and CEO of American Roller. “Teaming up with Mike, Chuck and the A-Korn Roller team further deepens our value to customers.
Founded in 1938, American Roller is a provider of engineered services and industrial rollers, including rubber and urethane coverings, plasma coatings, and core fabrication. The company has multiple facilities throughout the U.S. and a facility in Canada and in China.