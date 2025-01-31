American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin names interim executive director

[caption id="attachment_606041" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Kevin Chesnik[/caption]
The American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin
has named Kevin Chesnik
as its interim executive director.
Chesnik has decades of experience in organizational leadership, strategic planning and community engagement, according to a Friday announcement.
He most recently served as vice president of Milwaukee-based Bloom Companies
, a civil engineering firm.
"It is an honor to step into this role and work with tribal businesses," said Chesnik. "Together, we will continue to advance the chamber’s mission, strengthen our partnerships, and empower Native businesses to thrive."
Chesnik plans to make several changes in his new role including expanding services for chamber members, creating new programs and events, and renewing the chamber’s focus on advocating for policies that support Native entrepreneurs.
"Kevin Chesnik’s appointment ensures stability while bringing fresh perspectives and energy to the chamber," said Jean Marie Thiel
, AICCW board president. "His vision and dedication align perfectly with our mission to support Native businesses and empower our communities. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to building on the chamber’s strong foundation."
Founded in 1991, the AICCW is a nonprofit organization that promotes economic development in Wisconsin Indian Country by offering targeted services to American Indian entrepreneurs.