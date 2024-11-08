Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Retail

American Freight to close all of its stores, including four Wisconsin locations

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
American Freight store at 3804 S. 27th St., Milwaukee. Image from Google
Last updated

Ohio-based retailer American Freight Appliances & Furniture is going out of business, will close all of its 328 locations, and has commenced store closing sales.

That includes its four Wisconsin locations at:

  • 3674 Kinsman Boulevard, Madison
  • 3804 S. 27th St., Milwaukee
  • 2490 Main St., Green Bay
  • 3203 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

Hilco Consumer-Retail is managing the store closing sales for American Freight as the business winds down its operations nationwide.

- Advertisement -

“Our goal is to deliver outstanding value to customers during this full chain closing sale,” said Ian Fredericks, CEO of Hilco Consumer-Retail. “Everything is on sale and must be sold, and we recommend shopping early for the best selection.”

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee