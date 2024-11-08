American Freight to close all of its stores, including four Wisconsin locations

Ohio-based retailer American Freight Appliances & Furniture is going out of business, will close all of its 328 locations, and has commenced store closing sales.

That includes its four Wisconsin locations at:

3674 Kinsman Boulevard, Madison

3804 S. 27 th St., Milwaukee

St., Milwaukee 2490 Main St., Green Bay

3203 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

Hilco Consumer-Retail is managing the store closing sales for American Freight as the business winds down its operations nationwide.

“Our goal is to deliver outstanding value to customers during this full chain closing sale,” said Ian Fredericks, CEO of Hilco Consumer-Retail. “Everything is on sale and must be sold, and we recommend shopping early for the best selection.”