American Family commits $1.2 million to Milwaukee initiatives

Madison-based American Family Insurance announced today that it is investing $1.2 million in four initiatives in Milwaukee, which is calls “Urban Future Centers.”

The company’s investment will be multi-year, with $100,000 committed to each initiative for three years. The four initiatives that American Family has identified as Urban Future Centers and will receive the funding include:

Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee – The Sherman Phoenix offers space for small businesses offering diverse foods and wellness services. It also includes community spaces to curate art exhibits, STEAM programing, film showings and cultural events.

Journey House, 2110 W. Scott St., Milwaukee – Journey House empowers families on Milwaukee’s near south side to move out of poverty by offering adult education, youth development, workforce readiness and family engagement.

The Milky Way Tech Hub – The Milky Way Tech Hub is comprised of support organizations that serve Black and brown innovators, creatives, scientists and technologists. Their mission is to ensure Black ownership and representation increases through equitable participation in the tech and innovation economy.

Young Enterprising Society – Young Enterprising Society is a project management company focusing on education in entrepreneurship in STEAM disciplines. STEAM programs are customizable and can be implemented during classroom hours, after-school programming or as a summer intensive.

“This investment in Milwaukee neighborhoods will provide opportunities and access for youth and adults right where they live,” said Jim Buchheim, American Family community and social impact officer. “By identifying and addressing needs and bringing support directly to neighborhoods, Urban Future Centers will help close equity gaps for people of color and foster economic empowerment.”