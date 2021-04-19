American Airlines to resume Milwaukee to Miami Saturday flights

American Airlines, which offered flights between Milwaukee and Miami during the winter, will resume nonstop flights between the two cities on June 5, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport announced today.

The flights will be offered on Saturdays from June 5 to Aug. 14 and from Nov. 13 to March 22, 2022.

“Miami is a popular year-round vacation destination and is a great jumping off point for visiting the Florida Keys, so I’m pleased that American Airlines is resuming this service,” Mitchell International airport director Brian Dranzik said. “This is a perfect case of ‘use it or lose it’. Thanks to more Wisconsin travelers choosing MKE and booking the flight over the winter, American is responding to demand from Milwaukee by bringing this service back to MKE.”

The flights will be operated with WiFi-equipped Embraer E-175 aircraft, featuring 12 First, 20 Main Cabin Extra, and 44 Main Cabin seats. Tickets are available for purchase.