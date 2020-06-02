Notable Women in Construction and Design: Amber MacCracken

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Science, Architecture, University of Minnesota—Twin Cities

Graduate degree/university: Master of Architecture, University of Wisconsin--Milwaukee

Amber MacCracken has built a portfolio of award-winning work over her 15 years in the architecture industry, focusing on interior design of corporate workplaces, hospitality, historic structures and culinary spaces.

“She has the unique capability to weave storytelling into her designs that supports each project’s goals and the client’s brand,” said Devin Sutherland, marketing and business development manager for Kahler Slater. “One of Amber’s most recent and notable accomplishments was the reimagination of downtown Milwaukee’s award-winning Bacchus restaurant that showcases a new aesthetic and reinvigorates the guest experience. The design executed the Bartolotta’s vision to reset expectations and elevate the experience in every sense, for every sense.”

MacCracken has received ASID awards for several projects including, Miss Lizzie’s in the Miller High Life Theatre, a new café experience in celebration of Snap-on Inc.’s 100-year legacy and a new building for CD Smith Construction.

Amber’s current work is as impressive as her recent accomplishments. Her active projects include the BMO tower, the reimagined Milwaukee Athletic Club and the new Baker Tilly headquarters in Madison.

Her passion about design education and women in the field of architecture led her to be actively involved with Women in Design and she teaches industry curriculum to middle and high school students, as well as at her alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, School of Architecture and Urban Planning.