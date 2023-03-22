Ambassador Hotel to reopen restaurants, add catering business

Just weeks after adding the Trademark Collection by Wyndham flag to its property, the historic Ambassador Hotel on Milwaukee’s near west side is officially reopening its restaurants for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lobby-level bar and lounge Gin Rickey and coffee shop Deco Café reopened this week, while full-service eatery The Fitz will reopen for dinner starting May 4, according to a news release.

The hotel also announced that Juan Pablo Vallejo Martinez has rejoined the food and beverage team as executive chef.

“We are so excited to be welcoming back chef Juan and his wonderful team who worked with us for many years prior to the pandemic,” said Jon Jossart, general manager of the Ambassador. “His creations in our Envoy restaurant, which was later rebranded as The Fitz, received rave reviews and we will be bringing many of these favorites back.”

With the reboot of its dining operations, the Ambassador is launching a full-service catering arm this month. Deco Catering Co. will be available for weddings and corporate events throughout the area.

“Deco Catering Co. will also allow Chef Juan’s creations to be served off-premise, enticing new diners to come in for a wonderful dining experience at The Fitz,” said Jossart.

Located at 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee’s Avenues West neighborhood, the 132-room Ambassador hotel opened in 1928. The hotel declined significantly in the 1970s and ‘80s before it was purchased in 1995 by Rick Wiegand who did a $14 million renovation to the property. In February, it became one of more than 187 Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotels worldwide.