Amazon to open Pewaukee fulfillment center

Amazon's growth in the metro Milwaukee area continues with the e-commerce giant's latest target being the city of Pewaukee.According to city documents, Amazon plans to occupy a 165,000-square-foot warehouse at W232 N2950 Roundy Circle East.The building will support Amazon's same-day delivery program, according to an email to the city from Kyle DeGiullio, manager of economic development policy at Amazon.About 136 people will work at the facility, which will operate nearly 24 hours a day. They will package inventory from storage shelves for shipment by delivery truck to customers in nearby communities.The company will make $13 million worth of improvements to the building and 16.5-acre site, including construction of a new parking lot to the east of the building.Contractors are expected to begin work next month. They are scheduled to finish around September or October, with facility operations beginning shortly after.Amazon's proposed use of the building is slated for a public hearing this evening during a Common Council meeting.The warehouse is owned by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group. The developer bought the building in October for $6.7 million.