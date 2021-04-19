Amazon to open Pewaukee fulfillment center

Will hire 136 warehouse workers

By
Alex Zank
-
Amazon’s fulfillment center in Kenosha.
Amazon's growth in the metro Milwaukee area continues with the e-commerce giant's latest target being the city of Pewaukee. According to city documents, Amazon plans to occupy a 165,000-square-foot warehouse at W232 N2950 Roundy Circle…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

