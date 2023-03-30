Alverno College’s interim president leaving to lead Benedictine University

Joseph Foy, Alverno College’s interim president and vice president of academic affairs, has been named the new president of Lisle, Illinois-based Benedictine University. He will begin his new role on July 24.

Foy joined Alverno College in 2020, just two weeks after the campus became fully remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He led academic related planning and policies for pivoting to remote learning and back to in-person courses. Foy also led efforts to partner with Synergis Education to launch a new location for the delivery of Alverno’s Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing program in Mesa, Arizona.

As Alverno’s interim president, Foy helped form a shared equity leadership approach to access, belonging, equity, inclusion and diversity. Along with three co-directors that he appointed, Foy created a plan to make Alverno a more culturally inclusive community. He then created a new Office of Equity, Diversity and Belonging.

Benedictine’s track record on diversity and inclusion initially attracted Foy to the university.

“As the next president of Benedictine University, it will be my responsibility to help build upon a foundation of excellence while concomitantly helping to meet the future of an increasingly globalized and diverse world,” said Foy. “This can be done by letting our values continue to set the vision, and through a collaborative commitment to inclusive excellence at all levels.”

Prior to joining Alverno, Foy was dean of the faculty at Marian University in Wisconsin from 2018 to 2020, where he managed the transition to a new general education curriculum focused on outcomes-based learning that empowered student choice in concentration of studies.

Foy earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from Carroll College. He also holds a master’s degree in comparative politics and international relations and a Ph.D. in American government and comparative politics from Notre Dame, Indiana.

“I believe that my approach to leadership and experiences within Catholic higher education — as a student, an educator, and as a leader — have prepared me well to be the type of president who can help advance Benedictine’s vibrant community,” said Foy. “It is my intention to become a true servant-leader who will promote trust and mutual respect within the community, while helping to articulate a unifying and aspirational vision for this great university.”