All UPAF groups plan to resume in-person performances and programming this year

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Milwaukee Ballet II Dancers perform at a UPAF campaign celebration. (Photo: UPAF)
After weathering a devastating 14 months, all 14 United Performing Arts Fund member groups plan to resume in-person performances and programs this year. That outlook bucks national trends, where only one-third of performing arts organizations…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display