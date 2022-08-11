All Integrated Solutions purchases fastener distributor

Franksville-based All Integrated Solutions
(AIS), a value-added distributor of industrial fasteners and components, MRO supplies, and assembly tools, has acquired Holtsville, New York-based Tower Fasteners,
a fastener distributor and manufacturer of electronic hardware. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
AIS is a subsidiary of Melville, New York-based MSC Industrial Supply Co.
MSC's acquisition of Tower Fasteners, made through its AIS subsidiary, expands the company's presence in the OEM fastener market, which it entered in 2018 with the acquisition of AIS. MSC will also extend Tower Fasteners’ production fastener solutions to its manufacturing customers.
Mark Shannon,
president of Tower Fasteners, will continue to lead the business, which has approximately 100 employees.
Nashville-based XLCS Partners
advised Tower Fasteners through its sale. The transaction was completed Aug. 1.