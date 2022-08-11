All Integrated Solutions purchases fastener distributor

By
Ashley Smart
-
Franksville-based All Integrated Solutions (AIS), a value-added distributor of industrial fasteners and components, MRO supplies, and assembly tools, has acquired Holtsville, New York-based Tower Fasteners, a fastener distributor and manufacturer of electronic hardware. Terms of…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

