Aldermen approve ‘Brewers Lofts’ redevelopment of Valley Square apartment building site

An $25 million, affordable housing project aimed at redeveloping the aging Valley Square Apartments building at 3808 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee, and an adjacent parcel, into a mixed-use development with 79 new apartments as well as office and commercial space gained approval from the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday morning.

Under a proposal from TEAM Management and Wisconsin Redevelopment, LLC – an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Selzer-Ornst Construction Company – the 65-year-old, four-story Valley Square building would be gutted and its 75 studio apartments and replaced with 25 apartments, a mix of 1,2, and 3-bedroom units.

A new four-story, 61,600-square-foot building would also be constructed as part of the project, this one with room for an additional 54 apartments, which would also be a mix of 1,2, and 3-bedroom units, and 7,400-square-feet of first-floor office and commercial space.

Parking for residents and commercial tenants of the Brewers Lofts development would be provided via 95 open and covered parking stalls, according to the proposal. About 8,000 square feet of the new building’s first floor would be used to provide 30 covered parking stalls.

Other amenities would include onsite laundry and management office, as well as an exercise room and community room, free campus WIFI. The development is also expected to include a green space for residents and community members to gather, as well as artwork and signage welcoming passersby to the Near West Side neighborhood.

The property is owned by TEAM Management, and is currently a market-rate apartment complex.

The company plans to apply for project-based housing vouchers from the city, said Susan Kissinger, president of TEAM Management, which would allow residents of the current building to be moved into larger one-bedroom apartments without them having to be displaced or their rent increasing.

Galbraith Carnahan Architects is the architect for the project.

