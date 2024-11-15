Alaska Fresh expands operations with new Butler facility

Local startup Alaska Fresh
is expanding its operations by moving into a new, 2,400-square-foot facility in Butler. The company will now be based in Butler.
The new warehouse space, located at 4556 N. 126th
St., will allow Alaska Fresh to better serve e-commerce and wholesale customers across the country, according to an announcement from the company.
With the additional capacity, the startup can now process a higher volume of orders, allowing for faster delivery of its fresh, sustainably sourced seafood to homes, restaurants, and retail partners.
“This move reflects our commitment to meeting the increasing demand for high-quality seafood in the region,” said Juraj Kusnir
, owner of Alaska Fresh. “The new Butler facility allows us to streamline operations and increase our distribution capabilities to continue providing our customers with the best seafood products and service possible, especially during the holidays.”
Alaska Fresh was founded
by husband-and-wife duo Juraj Kusnir and Adra Kusnirova
in 2018.
Kusnir, a native of Slovakia, first went to Alaska in 2005 as a college student looking to take a summer job at a seafood processing plant. He worked his way up to become the general manager.
After Kusnir and Kusnirova met in 2011, they initially moved back to Slovakia, making trips back and forth to Alaska. Kusnir spent 13 fishing seasons in Alaska while Kusnirova was there for four.
A few years later, the couple decided to start selling fish to their friends and family.
Alaska Fresh sells fish caught in the Copper River and the Prince William Sound fishing districts, and its salmon is exclusively copper river sockeye, which is known for having the most Omega 3 fatty acids.
The company has grown from just Kusnir and Kusnirova to include six part-time employees during the summer months and two part-time employees throughout the winter months. Kusnir has also left his career in manufacturing to work on the business full-time.
“It’s not a huge (facility), but it’s a big step for us,” said Kusnirova.
Kusnir and Kusnirova aim to continue growing their business nationally. Alaska Fresh already ships its fresh salmon throughout Wisconsin and neighboring states.
“Alaska Fresh is poised to take its mission of offering premium seafood to an even wider audience, further establishing itself as a trusted source for fresh, responsibly sourced seafood,” according to the company’s announcement.