Air Wisconsin Airlines to lay off more than 500 workers across the state

Air Wisconsin Airlines, d.b.a. as American Eagle, plans to lay off 503 workers in both Appleton and Milwaukee after the company announced plans to end its purchase agreement with American Airlines earlier this month. The agreement will end on April 3.

In a WARN notice submitted to the state, Air Wisconsin Airlines said approximately 219 employees in Milwaukee and 284 in Appleton will lose their jobs. Layoffs are expected to begin on March 31.

“Since (our) announcement, the company has been working to develop alternative flying opportunities, which it expects to announce in the coming weeks,” according to the WARN notice. “It is likely that the company’s strategy will involve some level of company-wide workforce reductions, although at this point, the company is unable to assess the extent of those reductions.”

Representatives with Air Wisconsin Airlines did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Appleton-based Air Wisconsin Airlines has been operating as a regional airlines service, in partnership with American Airlines, since 1965. The airline operates throughout the Midwest and East Coast.

Ending its purchase agreement with American Airlines is part of a “strategic shift” in the company’s operations, according to the WARN notice.

“American continually evaluates its regional network and makes strategic decisions that will benefit our airline and customers. As a result, we have begun reducing our schedule operated by Air Wisconsin starting in March, with the final Air Wisconsin-operated flights for American on April 3,” according to a statement from American Airlines. “We sincerely appreciate the hard work and dedication of the Air Wisconsin team over the past two years. Their contributions have been instrumental in supporting our regional operation, and we wish them continued success in the future. As we move forward, we remain committed to optimizing our network and ensuring the best possible service for our customers, and we’re working closely with our regional partners to minimize disruptions to our customers’ travel plans.”