Air date, trailer unveiled for ‘Top Chef’ Wisconsin

The countdown has officially begun for fans of the popular long-running TV series “Top Chef” to get a taste of Wisconsin’s culinary prowess.

The 21st season of the cooking competition show is set to premiere March 20 on Bravo, showcasing rising star chefs from across the country who travelled to Wisconsin last summer to contend for the highly coveted Top Chef title. Episodes will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Air dates and cast were announced Wednesday by Bravo and reported by several national media outlets.

The upcoming season was filmed over a span of six weeks in multiple locations, mainly in Milwaukee and Madison, according to a November story by The Cap Times.

Among the group of 15 competing chefs is Milwaukee’s own Dan Jacobs, co-owner of Dan Dan in the Third Ward and EsterEv, relocating soon from the Third Ward to Bay View. Jacobs and his partner, chef Dan Van Rite, are together nominated as semifinalists for Best Chef Midwest as part of the 2024 James Beard Awards. Jacob, who is the only contestant from Wisconsin this season, said he’s always dreamed of being on “Top Chef.”

“When they announced that season 21 was taking place in Wisconsin, it felt like fate. What an honor to represent our region. … I take a lot of pride in representing our incredible culinary community that has inspired me to be where I am today,” he said.

Also unveiled Wednesday was a trailer for season 21, featuring clips of several familiar Milwaukee and Wisconsin sites, including the Milwaukee skyline, the downtown lakefront and riverfront, American Family Field, the Historic Miller Caves, Bradford Beach and Whole Foods on the East Side. There was also a teaser for a challenge revolving around what the show’s new host Kristen Kish described as “something Wisconsinites can’t live without” — cheese, of course. Check out the trailer below:

To serve as guest judges this season, “Top Chef” tapped three of Milwaukee’s four James Beard Award winners: Dane Baldwin, chef and owner of The Diplomat, Paul Bartolotta, chef and owner of The Bartolotta Restaurants, and Adam Siegel, chef and co-owner of Lupi & Iris. Other big names in that group include Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens, former Milwaukee Brewer Ryan Braun, celebrity chef Carla Hall, actress Brittany Snow and chef Matty Matheson from FX’s The Bear.

“Top Chef” Wisconsin promises to honor the state’s traditions, such as fish boils, through various cooking challenges using local staples like artisan cheeses and fresh produce, like Door County cherries and cranberries. Competing chefs will even be tasked with cooking and elevating five different types of sausages as part of a challenge filmed at American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers, according to a news release.

Here are some scenes from the Top Chef Wisconsin trailer: