Advocate Aurora’s 16-bed Grafton expansion was fully built off-site to cut months off construction timeline

First health care project in Wisconsin to use full volumetric modular construction method

By
Alex Zank
-
Advocate Aurora's 16-bed addition to its Grafton health care facility. Boldt built the facility using modular construction, which quickened the construction schedule.
When Advocate Aurora Health opens its new 16-bed addition at its Grafton medical center, it will be the first building in Wisconsin that was fully built using a method called modular construction. The Grafton facility is…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

