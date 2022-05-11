Advocate Aurora Enterprises focuses investments on growing aging-in-place market

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Powder
Powder
Just over a year ago, Advocate Aurora Enterprises – the investment arm of the Wisconsin- and Illinois-based health system – announced its first acquisition: Maryland-based in-home senior care provider Senior Helpers. After accounting for acquired…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display