Acuity to add 90 employees in Wisconsin next year

Sheboygan-based property and casualty insurer Acuity says it plans to hire more than 130 employees in 2022, including 90 in Wisconsin.

The company says it has added more than 1,000 employees in the last eight years and now has more than 1,500 employees, including 1,261 in Wisconsin.

“We are adding employees due to continued business growth and geographical expansion,” said Acuity spokesman Paul Miller.

Acuity says it has doubled its revenue in the past eight years and has grown seven-fold over the past 20 years. This year the company surpassed $3 billion in assets and $6 billion in surplus for the first time and is on track to finish the year with more than $2 billion in written premium. It insures more than 125,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly 500,000 homes and private passenger vehicles. The company does business in 29 states.

“As we continue to expand and get even stronger, we are bringing new people into the fold and seeing long-term employees capitalize on new job opportunities,” said Acuity president and chief executive officer Ben Salzmann. “That is so exciting to see and something we can all be proud of.”