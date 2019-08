ACTS Housing hosted its 2019 Longest Neighborhood Table Event on Aug. 1 at the Jan Serr Studio. The annual event raises funds for the Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization, which assists renters in becoming homeowners.

Since it was established in 1995, ACTS has assisted more than 2,500 families in becoming homeowners, including the reclamation of more than 860 foreclosed homes. The organization announced in April plans to expand its program to Beloit.