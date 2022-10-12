Accent Property Restoration acquired by Texas firm

Milwaukee-based Accent Property Restoration
has been acquired by Haltom City, Texas-based BMS CAT.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. BMS CAT provides fire and water restoration services, as well as disaster cleanup and mold remediation. Accent serves the Milwaukee area and surrounding communities, providing restoration, mitigation and reconstruction services for residential and commercial properties. "I couldn't be prouder of the achievement of being able to sell my company, and for a company like BMS CAT to show interest in our location was an amazing opportunity,” said Dean Rossey,
former CEO of Accent Property Restoration. “After visiting BMS CAT's headquarters office, I knew they were the right fit as my successor, to continue my legacy for generations to come. The best part of this process has been meeting the BMS CAT Team. They are like-minded in the fact that people and culture mean more than the bottom line.” Rossey was a founding member of Accent Construction and Remodeling in May 2008 with then partners Art Papa and Bobby Peardon. Rossey’s partners eventually left the company to pursue other endeavors and he continued on in his leadership role with his wife Ellen also assuming a position of ownership. "Since 2008, Dean Rossey has built a tremendous organization that is focused on a great work environment and exceptional customer experience,” said Tom Head,
president and CEO of Blackmon Mooring and BMS CAT. “These are two core competencies that match well with BMS CAT. We look forward to working with our new team members from Accent, as we combine forces to create an environment around teamwork and the best customer experience in the industry.”