Accelerated Clinical Laboratories laying off employees at Wauwatosa headquarters

Wauwatosa-based Accelerated Clinical Laboratories (ACL) is laying off dozens of employees at its Wauwatosa headquarters, located at 10101 W. Innovation Drive, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
The company will lay off 67 employees who were hired to work directly for ACL, as well as 83 temporary employees who were hired through staffing agencies. The notice states the company will continue to operate with a reduced headcount after the layoffs are completed on April 30. Layoffs will begin on April 3.
ACL is a high-complexity clinical lab specializing in molecular diagnostics. The company has 10 satellite hubs across the state.
The company did not immediately respond to several requests for comment Thursday.