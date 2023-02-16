Accelerated Clinical Laboratories laying off employees at Wauwatosa headquarters

By
Ashley Smart
-

Wauwatosa-based Accelerated Clinical Laboratories (ACL) is laying off dozens of employees at its Wauwatosa headquarters, located at 10101 W. Innovation Drive, according to a WARN notice filed with the state. The company will lay off 67 employees who were hired to work directly for ACL, as well as 83 temporary employees who were hired through

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR