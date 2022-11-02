ABC Supply expands into Canada with acquisition of building materials companies

Beloit-based ABC Supply Co., Inc., a wholesale distributor of roofing supplies, siding, windows, and other building products, has made its first venture outside of the United States through the acquisition of the Monarch Group of Companies. The acquisition includes Monarch Siding Centre Inc., Monarch Exterior Centre Inc. and Monarch Metal Systems Inc. Monarch is a supplier of siding, roofing, and select exterior building materials throughout Alberta, Canada. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “This is an exciting time for the ABC Supply family,” said Keith Rozolis,ABC Supply’s president and chief executive officer. “Monarch is a strong, deeply rooted and highly regarded distributor of building products in Alberta, and we’re thrilled to have them join ABC Supply.” The acquisition adds the first international ABC Supply branches. The five acquired locations in Calgary, Edmonton, Acheson, Red Deer and Lethbridge will operate under the Monarch trade name. ABC Supply also took steps toward opening its first Milwaukee location in September. The company is planning to renovate and refurbish an existing warehouse at 11200 W. Heather Ave.