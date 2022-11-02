ABC Supply expands into Canada with acquisition of building materials companies

By
-
ABC Supply Co.'s Hartland location. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Beloit-based ABC Supply Co., Inc., a wholesale distributor of roofing supplies, siding, windows, and other building products, has made its first venture outside of the United States through the acquisition of the Monarch Group of Companies. The acquisition includes Monarch Siding Centre Inc., Monarch Exterior Centre Inc. and Monarch Metal Systems Inc. Monarch is a

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

