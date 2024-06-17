Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Law

A.O. Smith files trademark infringement lawsuit against alleged cybersquatter

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
The A.O. Smith headquarters in Milwaukee.
Learn more about:
A.O. Smith
Last updated

Milwaukee-based water technology company A.O. Smith is suing an Illinois business for allegedly engaging in a cybersquatting scheme aimed at profiting off A.O. Smith’s business. Cybersquatting is a form of extortion in which a cybercriminal uses an internet domain name that is similar to a trademark, company name, or personal name with the intent to

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.