A.O. Smith acquires Canadian water heater maker in nearly $200 million deal

By
Arthur Thomas
-
The A.O. Smith headquarters in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. has acquired Giant Factories Inc., a Canada-based maker of residential and commercial water heaters. Giant has been a family-owned business since 1945 and had around $105 million in sales over the…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display