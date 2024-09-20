A.B. Data, Ltd.

Glendale | Founded: 1981

Industry: Professional Services

Employees: 271

A.B. Data provides a range of services including fundraising, class action administration, direct and database marketing, digital and print communications, and incident response and data breach management to nonprofits and advocacy organizations.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Bruce Arbit and Chuck Pruitt, co-managing directors: “Higher interest rates have forced us to become more efficient in our processes, like collections, which assist us in mitigating borrowing. With inflation, we have to balance raising client rates while still ensuring market competitiveness for salaries and benefits. We must use capital investments, like technology systems and infrastructures, to become more efficient. Moving to self-funded insurance as part of a captive has helped us lower costs while improving benefits. We look for ways to offer flexible work arrangements, from hybrid to remote work to ensure our recruiting reach and retention.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“A.B. has the opportunity to expand services to our current clients, continue to build out new services like incident response, grow our reach in digital marketing and lead in markets globally that are newer to spaces like class action administration.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“You have never arrived. Lean into the discomfort and learn. Surround yourself with people that challenge you. Your people matter, treat them that way.”