$7.5 million Wells Fargo housing grant will fund home acquisition, down payments, and counseling

By
Cara Spoto
-
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, (far left) Gigi Dixon, head of external engagement for Wells Fargo, and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, hold up a $7.5 million ceremonial check from Wells Fargo. The money will be used to boost homeownership among Milwaukee residents of color. (Photo by Maredithe Meyer/BizTimes)
A $7.5 million grant from Wells Fargo to boost homeownership among Milwaukee families of color, will be spent on acquiring homes, down payments, and financial counseling for would-be homeowners. The donation is being done through…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

