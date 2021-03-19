6 area companies nominated for WMC Manufacturer of the Year awards

Six southeastern Wisconsin companies are among the 25 nominated for the 33rd annual Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce
Manufacturer of the Year awards.WMC chose to honor several Wisconsin-based manufacturers
this year after seeing an overwhelming commitment by the industry to step up during the coronavirus pandemic.This list includes employers who shifted manufacturing lines to make personal protective equipment and COVID-19 swab sticks, businesses who supported local communities through charity and food donations, and manufacturers who innovated to speed up production for local supply chains.“The private sector won’t sit on the sidelines during a crisis,” said WMC president and CEO Kurt Bauer. “Manufacturers were pivotal to ensuring Wisconsinites could get through a tumultuous year. We all owe Wisconsin manufacturers and their employees a debt of gratitude for their efforts over the last 12 months.”This year’s nominees include (southeastern Wisconsin companies in bold)
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo – Kaukauna
- Animix LLC – Juneau
- Bassett Mechanical – Kaukauna
- Beyond Vision – Milwaukee
- Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. – Chilton
- Carnivore Meat Company – Green Bay
- CMD Corporation – Appleton
- Curt G. Joa, Inc. – Sheboygan Falls
- Door County Coffee & Tea Co. – Sturgeon Bay
- Fox Valley Metal-Tech, Inc. – Green Bay
- Freedom – Milton
- Greenheck Fan Corp. – Schofield
- Krueger International Inc. – Green Bay
- Linetec – Wausau
- Nicolet Plastics LLC – Jackson
- OEM Fabricators – Woodville
- PartsBadger, LLC – Cedarburg
- Pindel Global Precision & PRODx – New Berlin
- Power Test, Inc. – Sussex
- Regal Ware, Inc. – Kewaskum
- Husky Energy Superior Refinery – Superior
- Teel Plastics LLC – Baraboo
- Tweet/Garot Mechanical, Inc. – De Pere
- Velocity Machine, Inc. – De Pere
- Vonco Products, LLC – Trevor
WMC also launched a podcast
today that shares the stories of Wisconsin-based manufacturers as they overcame hurdles presented by the pandemic.“This new podcast speaks to Wisconsin manufacturer’s incredible resilience, adaptive workforces and advanced technologies,” said David Krutz, firm managing partner at the law firm of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP. “We’re excited to share these powerful stories not only with people statewide, but nationwide.”Read the March 8 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee here: