6 area companies nominated for WMC Manufacturer of the Year awards

Six southeastern Wisconsin companies are among the 25 nominated for the 33rd annual Ahlstrom-Munksjo – Kaukauna

Animix LLC – Juneau

Bassett Mechanical – Kaukauna

Beyond Vision – Milwaukee

Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. – Chilton

Carnivore Meat Company – Green Bay

CMD Corporation – Appleton

Curt G. Joa, Inc. – Sheboygan Falls

Door County Coffee & Tea Co. – Sturgeon Bay

Fox Valley Metal-Tech, Inc. – Green Bay

Freedom – Milton

Greenheck Fan Corp. – Schofield

Krueger International Inc. – Green Bay

Linetec – Wausau

Nicolet Plastics LLC – Jackson

OEM Fabricators – Woodville

PartsBadger, LLC – Cedarburg

Pindel Global Precision & PRODx – New Berlin

Power Test, Inc. – Sussex

Regal Ware, Inc. – Kewaskum

Husky Energy Superior Refinery – Superior

Teel Plastics LLC – Baraboo

Tweet/Garot Mechanical, Inc. – De Pere

Velocity Machine, Inc. – De Pere

WMC also Read the March 8 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee here: Six southeastern Wisconsin companies are among the 25 nominated for the 33rd annual Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Manufacturer of the Year awards.WMC chose to honor several Wisconsin-based manufacturers this year after seeing an overwhelming commitment by the industry to step up during the coronavirus pandemic.This list includes employers who shifted manufacturing lines to make personal protective equipment and COVID-19 swab sticks, businesses who supported local communities through charity and food donations, and manufacturers who innovated to speed up production for local supply chains."The private sector won't sit on the sidelines during a crisis," said WMC president and CEO Kurt Bauer. "Manufacturers were pivotal to ensuring Wisconsinites could get through a tumultuous year. We all owe Wisconsin manufacturers and their employees a debt of gratitude for their efforts over the last 12 months."This year's nominees include (southeastern Wisconsin companies in bold)WMC also launched a podcast today that shares the stories of Wisconsin-based manufacturers as they overcame hurdles presented by the pandemic."This new podcast speaks to Wisconsin manufacturer's incredible resilience, adaptive workforces and advanced technologies," said David Krutz, firm managing partner at the law firm of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP. "We're excited to share these powerful stories not only with people statewide, but nationwide."