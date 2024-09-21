Milwaukee | Founded: 2003

Industry: Professional services

Employees: 200

New Resources Consulting offers IT consulting and management services for businesses across various industries.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Mark Grosskopf, president and CEO: “The most important factor contributing to our growth is our incredible team. Our dedicated, intelligent, focused professionals continuously seek innovative solutions to address our clients’ technology challenges. Additionally, our clients’ trust in us to provide top-tier talent has been instrumental in our success. Their confidence in our capabilities allows us to deliver exceptional results and drive mutual growth.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Due to our financial strength, we can focus on the long term, allowing us to make strategic investments even during economic disruptions. By prioritizing the growth and development of our team and ensuring we meet our clients’ needs, we have maintained stability and continued to deliver exceptional value. This dedication has enabled us to overcome these turbulent times and position ourselves for future success. We have and will remain focused on how we can best invest in our people and clients.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Finding the best ways to connect with new clients so that we can share our story and earn their trust. Building these connections is crucial to demonstrate our capabilities and establish strong, lasting relationships that drive mutual success.”